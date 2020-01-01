UrduPoint.com
Four Sugar Mills To Be Sealed If Not Started Crushing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:21 PM

Four sugar mills to be sealed if not started crushing

Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Shiekh has ordered the owners of four sugar mills of Sargodha district to start crushing season within 24 hours otherwise the mills will be sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Shiekh has ordered the owners of four sugar mills of Sargodha district to start crushing season within 24 hours otherwise the mills will be sealed.

Deputy commissioner has stressed upon the cultivators to provide sugarcane at the gate of sugar mills whereas the DC has set up fact finding committee comprising one representative each of mills owners, administration and cultivators to ascertain the reasons of low yield of sugarcane in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer was addressing a meeting here on Wednesday in connection with crushing season here at conference hall attended by ADCR Shoaib Ali, ADCG Bilal Feroz, Assistant Commissioners, Kisan Ittehad and mills administration.

He directed the administration of Al- Arabia Sugar Mills for paying dues to the cultivators within a week and report the office adding that exploitation of cultivators will be not be tolerated whereas the interests of mills owners will also be considered as well.

Taking notice of the role of middleman to purchase sugarcane in cash he directed the assistant commissioners to take action against and directed to make sure the payment through Banks.

