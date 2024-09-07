Open Menu

Four Suicide Bombers Killed In Mohmand By Security Forces

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2024 | 12:29 PM

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

The security forces foil terrorists'attempt on Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) The security forces effectively thwarted an attack on Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District, killing all the four Khwarij on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.

The ISPR in its statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tributes to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army for thwarting an attempt by Kharji terrorists to attack the Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District.

In a statement, he said the war against terrorism will continue until its complete elimination from the country.

The Prime Minister said officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army are actively engaged in clearing the soil of Pakistan from the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij.

Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Army ISPR All From

Recent Stories

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

18 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

19 hours ago
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

21 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

23 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

23 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan