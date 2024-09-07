Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

(@Abdulla99267510)

The security forces foil terrorists'attempt on Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) The security forces effectively thwarted an attack on Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District, killing all the four Khwarij on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.

The ISPR in its statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tributes to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army for thwarting an attempt by Kharji terrorists to attack the Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District.

In a statement, he said the war against terrorism will continue until its complete elimination from the country.

The Prime Minister said officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army are actively engaged in clearing the soil of Pakistan from the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij.

Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.