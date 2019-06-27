Four suspected dacoits arrested in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested four suspected dacoits and recovered three 30 bore pistols and 13 rounds from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Police have arrested four suspected dacoits and recovered three 30 bore pistols and 13 rounds from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Shah Diyan Talian graveyard area in its jurisdiction and arrested four suspected dacoits namely Waqar, Suleman, Talha and Arif and recovered three 30 bore pistols with 13 rounds from their possession.

Further investigation is underway and police is expecting some sensational revelation from them.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police apprehended Ismail and Naseem and recovered 20 fake Currency notes in the denomination of Rs 1000 each from thepossession of the accused.