UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Suspected Dacoits Arrested In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:06 PM

Four suspected dacoits arrested in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested four suspected dacoits and recovered three 30 bore pistols and 13 rounds from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Police have arrested four suspected dacoits and recovered three 30 bore pistols and 13 rounds from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Shah Diyan Talian graveyard area in its jurisdiction and arrested four suspected dacoits namely Waqar, Suleman, Talha and Arif and recovered three 30 bore pistols with 13 rounds from their possession.

Further investigation is underway and police is expecting some sensational revelation from them.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police apprehended Ismail and Naseem and recovered 20 fake Currency notes in the denomination of Rs 1000 each from thepossession of the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Consistent refusal leads to five more polio cases ..

2 seconds ago

UAE condemns terror attacks in Tunisia

21 minutes ago

UAE, Cameroon discuss ways of reinforcing cooperat ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Guinea appointed Non-Resident Am ..

22 minutes ago

First Batch of ‘SheWins’ graduated: A training ..

22 minutes ago

Hot weather to grip, rain at isolated places 27 Ju ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.