Four Suspects Arrested

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Four suspects arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) City police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four criminals and recovered

stolen goods from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police conducted raids and arrested four suspects identified

as Arsalan, Bilal, Dawood and Babar and recovered 15 motorcycles, three

rickshaws, gas cylinders, gas meters and Rs 1.

634 million in cash from them.

The accused were wanted by police in 20 cases of theft and motorcycle lifting.

Further investigation was underway.

