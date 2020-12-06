Four suspects arrested, drug recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested four suspects and recovered hashish and weapon from their possession within jurisdiction of PS Kotwali.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a police team of PS Kotwali raided a den and arrested four accused who were identified as Ma'az, Bilal, Arbab and Farhan.

The police recovered 1750 grams hashish from their possession.

The police also recovered a pistol from the possession of accused recognized as Arbab. Kotwali police have registered case against the accused.

Furhter probe was in process.