Four suspects arrested for alleged kidnapping eunuch Sweety: SP Waqar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police Peshawar in an operation arrested four alleged kidnappers eunuch Saddam alias Sweety, SP Cantt Waqar Ahmad told media men here on Thursday soon after completing the grand operation by recovering Sweety.

According to detail, a special team headed by DSP Saddar Circle Qazi Ismatullah has been formed to arrest the alleged kidnappers. The operation was carried out by Rehman Baba Police Station, SP President Division Waqar Ahmed informed the media men.

The accused had tortured the eunuch.The accused also allegedly made videos of sexual violence against the eunuch besides cut the hair of the eunuch after the sexual assault.

The suspects abducted Khwaja Saddam at gunpoint on his way back from a musical program last night, the Police Officer informed.

The accused also snatched Rs 90,000 from the eunuch, the accused belong to different areas of the city.

The accused include Younis, Abdullah, Anas and Hayatullah with operations continuing for the arrest of remaining suspects involved in the alleged kidnapping. The accused have identified other accomplices involved in the heinous act, the Police said.