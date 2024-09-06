Four Suspects Arrested For Blackmailing Minors With Obscene Videos
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Charsadda Police have arrested four suspects involved in making obscene videos of minors and blackmailing them using these videos.
The suspects, Safiullah, Sanaullah, Sabkhanullah, and Jalajeeb, were arrested after a complaint was registered at the Tangi Police Station.
According to the complaint, the suspects were making obscene videos of minors using their mobile phones and then blackmailing them using these videos.
The District Police Chief ordered immediate action, and a team led by DSP Tangi Zardad Khan and SHO Wars Khan arrested the suspects.
During the arrest, police recovered a video of from immoral activities with a minor.
