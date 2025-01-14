Four suspects arrested for driving man to suicide in Attock

Attock police on Tuesday apprehended four suspects accused of blackmailing, extorting and threatening a man, leading to his tragic suicide on January 6

The victim, Muhammad Ramzan, was a newlywed and the sole brother of five sisters.

According to the police report, Ramzan's father, Muhammad Sabir, filed a complaint stating that his son took his own life due to the relentless blackmailing and extortion by the four suspects , Ishtiaq, Zakir, Qasim, and Khaizar, all natives of Jand.

The police investigation revealed that the suspects had been threatening to share a video of Ramzan on social media, extorting money from him, and even visiting his home to demand more. Unable to bear the harassment, Ramzan succumbed to the pressure and ended his life.

The police registered a case under sections 322, 384, 506, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and successfully arrested the four suspects on Tuesday. They have been sent to jail, police sources revealed.

