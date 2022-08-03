Four suspects arrested, illegal diesel, drugs recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :District City Police arrested four alleged habitual criminals and recovered 1000 liters of illegal diesel, hashish, heroin and illegal number plates of vehicles from their possession.

According to SSP City Imran Khan, the arrested accused have been identified as Sanaullah, Muhammad Jibran, Muhammad Sharif and Kashan, who have been arrested from Kalri, Nabi Bakhsh, Chakiwara and Napier areas.

Investigation has been started against the accused after registration of cases.