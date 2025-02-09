Four Suspects Arrested, Illegal Weapons Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Kahror Pacca police have conducted a search operation and arrested four suspects.
The operation led to the recovery of illegal weapons, including two pistols, one rifle, and one revolver.
The arrested suspects were identified as Waris Dogar, Farhan Dogar, Adnan Dogar, and Abrar Baloch. According to police sources, the suspects were allegedly involved in an old enmity, posing a serious threat to public peace due to the possession of illegal arms.
Separate cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations launched.
DPO Kamran Mumtaz said that there would be given no relaxation to criminal elements.
Recent Stories
Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia
Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four suspects arrested, illegal weapons seized6 minutes ago
-
ITP cracks down on illegal parking in H-9 bazaar16 minutes ago
-
Police launch sewing, embroidery training for female beggars26 minutes ago
-
President IPP approved new setup in Punjab26 minutes ago
-
Akhuwat Foundation, a ray of light in the darkness: Governor Tessori26 minutes ago
-
Women Empowerment Expo showcases local talent, entrepreneurship36 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws arrested36 minutes ago
-
5 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered36 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi underlines collective efforts for KP uplift36 minutes ago
-
Mutually beneficial projects to further boost China-Pak relations36 minutes ago
-
Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival concludes with grand celebration of Punjab’s cultural heritage46 minutes ago
-
Role of Maritime security increased in globalization era: Khawaja Asif46 minutes ago