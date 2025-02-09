Four suspects arrested, illegal weapons seized

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Kahror Pacca police have conducted a search operation and arrested four suspects.

The operation led to the recovery of illegal weapons, including two pistols, one rifle, and one revolver.

The arrested suspects were identified as Waris Dogar, Farhan Dogar, Adnan Dogar, and Abrar Baloch. According to police sources, the suspects were allegedly involved in an old enmity, posing a serious threat to public peace due to the possession of illegal arms.

Separate cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations launched.

DPO Kamran Mumtaz said that there would be given no relaxation to criminal elements.