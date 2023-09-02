Four suspects arrested in Kohat search operation

Four suspects were arrested in a search and strike operation conducted on Saturday in the Jangal Khel area, Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Four suspects were arrested in a search and strike operation conducted on Saturday in the Jangal Khel area, Kohat.

According to police officials, a dedicated police force was deployed to carry out the operation under the command of DSP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan and SHO Jangal Khel Ruman Khan along with a police force.

Police confirmed that the search operation yield tangible results, with weapons being seized from those arrested.

Notable, among the seized items were 1 Kalashnikov, 2 pistols, 8 chargers and hundreds of cartridges.

The arrested accused is Ahsan Khan, Nasrullah Khan, Asim and Mehmood residents of Jangal Khel.

Following protocol, all arrested individuals have been transported to the Jungle Khel police station for further investigation and case registered at there.

