Four suspects arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dstrict police claimed to have taken four alleged suspects into custody from an area in the limite of Derawar police station and recovered weapons from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Dstrict police claimed to have taken four alleged suspects into custody from an area in the limite of Derawar police station and recovered weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that following information, police teams of PS Derawar arrested four alleged suspects.

The accused were identified as Bilal, Nawaz, Abdul Rauf and Tahir.

The police also recovered weapons from the possession of the accused including three rifles, one pistol and dozens of cartridges.

Derawar police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.