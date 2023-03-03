Four suspects held; arms, ammunition recovered during search operation in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested four suspects and recovered arms and ammunition during a search and strike operation here in the limits of Daraban Police Station on Friday.

According to police spokesman, a search and strike operation was conducted in Daraban area under the leadership of SP Kulachi Circle Asif Mehmood along with Kulachi Police Station SHO Abdul Ghafar Khan.

During the operation, the police arrested one Eid Gul, a resident of Barandai Kalai and recovered one 9mm pistol and nine cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, another accused Qamar Zaman, a resident of Kirri Bakhtiyar, was held with 650-gram hashish.

Moreover, two Afghan nationals including Ikram Uddin and Yar Muhammad were arrested due to not having travelling documents.

Police have registered separate cases against all the arrested accused and started investigation.