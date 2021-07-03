Four suspects held by Sindh Rangers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Four most wanted suspects of target killings, kidnapping for ransom, and drug dealing were arrested by by Sindh Rangers and police in the intelligence information based joint operation, from Old Golimar area here on Saturday.

The arrested suspects are identified as Muhammad Riaz alias Batakkh, Tauqeer Ahmed, Wishal and Tanveer, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

The accused are reportedly involved in more than 250 robberies and mobile snatching crimes occurred in different areas including Nazimabad, New Golimar, Garden and Lasbela Chowk. Besides, they have also confessed to about killing of an auto-parts trader Shabbir ur Rehman and his nephew, in the Old Golimar area on June 21, 2021.

Meanwhile, a suspected chief of crystal meth dealers gang identified as Syed Mehtab Haider Kazmi was arrested by Sindh Rangers and police in a separate intelligence information based joint operation, from Mehmoodabad area here on Saturday.

The accused is reportedly involved in trade of crystal meth and heroin and has confessed about purchase of the same from a man namely Bhaiyya of Lee Market area Karachi and a woman namely Mai of Malir Kala board area.

The Sindh Rangers have handed over the arrested accused to police for further legal proceedings.