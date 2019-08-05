Four suspects held, contraband items recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested four suspected accused and recovered large quantity of mainpuri and raw material used for making contraband items.

According to the Police spokesman, Pinyari Police during patrolling checked two vehicles and recovered eight bags filled with health hazardous mainpuri and other raw material used for making contraband items and arrested four accused.

Police also registered case number 110/2019 under sections 269 and 270 of Pakistan Penal Code against accused Asif S/O Mohammad Aslam Bahleem and Mohammad Zahid S/O Mohammad Umer and impounded the vehicle number AXL-026 while case number 111/2019 under same sections has been registered against the accused Rashid S/O Mashooq Sial and Awais Arain and impounded their vehicle number BNN-497.