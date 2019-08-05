UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Suspects Held, Contraband Items Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:42 PM

Four suspects held, contraband items recovered

Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested four suspected accused and recovered large quantity of mainpuri and raw material used for making contraband items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested four suspected accused and recovered large quantity of mainpuri and raw material used for making contraband items.

According to the Police spokesman, Pinyari Police during patrolling checked two vehicles and recovered eight bags filled with health hazardous mainpuri and other raw material used for making contraband items and arrested four accused.

Police also registered case number 110/2019 under sections 269 and 270 of Pakistan Penal Code against accused Asif S/O Mohammad Aslam Bahleem and Mohammad Zahid S/O Mohammad Umer and impounded the vehicle number AXL-026 while case number 111/2019 under same sections has been registered against the accused Rashid S/O Mashooq Sial and Awais Arain and impounded their vehicle number BNN-497.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Vehicles Vehicle Rashid Hyderabad Same

Recent Stories

ICCI calls for new SME Policy to promote SMEs

58 seconds ago

Abolition of article 370 to yield dire consequence ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates tree planta ..

1 minute ago

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences ..

1 minute ago

Mazari condemns India's repeal of Article-370 of h ..

1 minute ago

Japan provides 560 million Yen (5.2 million USD) t ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.