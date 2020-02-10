Four suspects held, drugs recovered during search operation in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) arrested four suspects and recovered opium, hemp and illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at Sadar police station areas Police on Monday said accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Basti Langrial, Arsalan Town and suburban areas.

Police combed the area and targeted dozens of homes and make bio-matric identification of 67 people.

The team also arrested four suspects besides, recovering seven kilogram opium, 12 kg Hemp and illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the drug peddler, police said.