Four Suspects Held During Search Operation

5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 03:36 PM

Four suspects held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested four suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas,said a police spokesman on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested four suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas,said a police spokesman on Thursday.

According to details, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Jamilabad,Gulshinabad, Darbar Pak Damin Mai and suburban areas respectively in premises of Sadar, Chehlyak and Qutabpur police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 41 people.

The JTT teams also arrested four suspects during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway.

