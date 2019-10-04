Four suspects held during search operation

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Police arrested four suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area of Chah Chokiwala, Gulistan-e-Hassan, E-Block and Lutfabad respectively in premises of Alpa, Shah Rukan-e-Alam and Qutabpur police stations.

Police teams combed the area and searched dozens of houses and made biometric identification of people.

The teams arrested four suspects and recovered five illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

