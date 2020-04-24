Four suspects held during search operation

Police have arrested four suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhallah Jampur, Rangeelpur and suburban areas respectively in premises of Qutabpur and Shah Shams police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 65 people.

The teams arrested four suspects during the search operation. further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.