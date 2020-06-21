Four suspects held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested four suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Mujtaba Canal View Colony, Nasirabad Colony and suburban areas respectively in premises of Mumtazabad and Shah Shams police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 42 people.

The JTT teams arrested four suspects and also recovered drugs during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, police sources added.