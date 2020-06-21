UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Suspects Held During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 06:10 PM

Four suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested four suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Sunday.

     According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Mujtaba Canal View Colony, Nasirabad Colony and suburban areas respectively in premises of Mumtazabad and Shah Shams police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 42 people.

     The JTT teams arrested four suspects and also recovered drugs during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Road Traffic Nasirabad Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

DHA begins accepting applications for six medical ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Municipality completes &#039;Road Networ ..

27 minutes ago

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

1 hour ago

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

2 hours ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.