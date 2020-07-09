UrduPoint.com
Four Suspects Held During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Four suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) Thursday arrested four suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas.

   According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Hassanabad Gate No-1, Kehkashan Street No-14 and suburban areas respectively in premises of Gulgasht and New Multan police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 41 people.

  The JTT teams arrested four suspects and also recovered drugs and cash during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

