Four Suspects Held During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:53 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested four suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at Gulgasht police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Sabzazar Colony, Basti Kalroo and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 62 people.

The JTT teams arrested four suspects and also recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

