Four suspects held during search operation in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Police have arrested four suspects during search operation on Friday night.

According to police sources here on Saturday, law enforcement agencies and police teams during search operation in the areas of Gulshan Sardar Colony, Peer Colony and Clock Tower Chowk conducted bio-metric identification of 54 people.

The teams arrested four suspects during the operation. The teams also arrested a criminal Qaisar Farooq and recovered 25 bottles of imported wine and 25 electricity meters from his possession.