Four suspects held during search operation in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Multan police arrested four suspects and recovered drugs during a house-to-house search operation in two police station areas, sources said on Friday.

According to police, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Basti Khudadad, Ward No-6 and Hassan Parwana Colony in the precincts of Bohar Gate and Cantt Lohari police stations.

The police combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and conducted biometric identification of 53 people.

The teams arrested four suspects and recovered 251 bottles of liquor, 120-litre locally made liquor and stake money during the search operations.