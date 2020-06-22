UrduPoint.com
Four Suspects Held During Search Operation In Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested four suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Monday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Khudadad, Ward No 9,10, Gull road, Muhallah Kaghiz Kot, Muhallah Lodhi Pura and suburban areas respectively in premises of Cantt and Pak Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 34 people.

The JTT teams arrested four suspects and also recovered drugs and illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, police sources added.

