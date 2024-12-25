Four suspects held, fireworks recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Basti Malook police arrested four suspects and recovered a huge cache of fireworks from them during a special crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Basti Malook police, under the supervision of SP Saddar Shams-ud-Din, conducted a successful operation against fireworks.

The operation was took place at Shujaabad Road where a wedding function was being used to store and distribute a large quantity of fireworks.

The arrested suspects were identified as Tahir Tahseen, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Hassan and Muhammad Arbab. A case was registered against the outlaws and further investigation was underway to determine the extent of their involvement in other illegal activities, police sources said.