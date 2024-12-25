Four Suspects Held, Fireworks Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Basti Malook police arrested four suspects and recovered a huge cache of fireworks from them during a special crackdown launched here on Wednesday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Basti Malook police, under the supervision of SP Saddar Shams-ud-Din, conducted a successful operation against fireworks.
The operation was took place at Shujaabad Road where a wedding function was being used to store and distribute a large quantity of fireworks.
The arrested suspects were identified as Tahir Tahseen, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Hassan and Muhammad Arbab. A case was registered against the outlaws and further investigation was underway to determine the extent of their involvement in other illegal activities, police sources said.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil attempt to supply dead chicken2 minutes ago
-
Christmas celebration held with joy2 minutes ago
-
Mir Ali Hassan Zehri takes oath as Minister3 minutes ago
-
Police hold grand Christmas celebration at Misaq Centre3 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa commemorates Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary with cultural festivities3 minutes ago
-
Interviews start for PSER internship programme3 minutes ago
-
Four suspects held, fireworks recovered3 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security provided for Christmas celebrations12 minutes ago
-
2 youths killed in road accident in Nowshera Virkan12 minutes ago
-
Four junior clerks suspended, two de-seated over corruption12 minutes ago
-
Syedaal extends birthday greetings to Nawaz Sharif13 minutes ago
-
FAC celebrates Quaid-e-Azam Day13 minutes ago