Four suspects held, hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The police have arrested four alleged suspects and recovered hashish and pistols from their possession in Head Rajkan area of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police party took two suspects into custody and recovered 2,950 grams hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Fayyaz and Amjad.

The police also arrested two other suspects and recovered two illegal pistols from their possession. The suspects were recognized as Tayyab and Anayit.