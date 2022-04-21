UrduPoint.com

Four Suspects Held, Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Four suspects held, hashish recovered

The police have arrested four alleged suspects and recovered hashish and pistols from their possession in Head Rajkan area of the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The police have arrested four alleged suspects and recovered hashish and pistols from their possession in Head Rajkan area of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police party took two suspects into custody and recovered 2,950 grams hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Fayyaz and Amjad.

The police also arrested two other suspects and recovered two illegal pistols from their possession. The suspects were recognized as Tayyab and Anayit.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Police recover drugs, weapon

Police recover drugs, weapon

4 minutes ago
 Chilam Joshi Festival to start from coming month

Chilam Joshi Festival to start from coming month

5 minutes ago
 S. Korea Voices Disappointment as Japan's Prime Mi ..

S. Korea Voices Disappointment as Japan's Prime Minister Visits Controversial Te ..

6 minutes ago
 UK Adds More Russian Individuals, Companies to San ..

UK Adds More Russian Individuals, Companies to Sanctions List - London

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Security Council's Statement on Attackin ..

Ukrainian Security Council's Statement on Attacking Crimean Bridge Unacceptable ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Court Fines Google $137,600 for Distributi ..

Russian Court Fines Google $137,600 for Distributing Prohibited YouTube Videos

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.