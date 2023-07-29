Four suspects held in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Quetta police have arrested four suspects during a raid conducted late Friday night on a tip-off, police said.

"The police arrested four suspicious individuals, from whom the CTD was currently conducting an investigation, DIG Police Ghulam Azfar Mehsar said.

He said that the suspects had been arrested near Meconagy Road, adding that forensics of their mobile phones were being carried out.

Raids were being conducted in various areas to find the enablers of the arrested suspects, DIG further added.