UrduPoint.com

Four Suspects Held In Separate Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Four suspects held in separate Police encounter

Four suspected dacoits and street criminals were arrested in separate encounters in the jurisdiction of different Police stations here on Thursday.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Four suspected dacoits and street criminals were arrested in separate encounters in the jurisdiction of different Police stations here on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, Hali Road Police arrested a suspect identified as Sikander Chandio in injured condition after an encounter late Wednesday night.

The City police also arrested a suspected street criminal identified as Shehzad Nohani in injured condition while one of his accomplices escaped.

Both the injured accused were shifted to civil hospital for medical aid while cases were also registered against them, the spokesman added.

Rahuki Police also arrested two suspects namely Sarwar Keerio and Wahid Bux Chhutto during a search operation near Dua Residency New City and recovered two pistols from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Amjad Shaikh, Hyderabad police also expedited action against criminal elements to control the increasing rate of crime in the district.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Hyderabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Indonesia sign $1mln grant agreement on ..

Pakistan, Indonesia sign $1mln grant agreement on humanitarian assistance for fl ..

2 minutes ago
 District emergency officer visits Mansehra Jail

District emergency officer visits Mansehra Jail

3 minutes ago
 UK Military Helicopters to Start Arriving in Eston ..

UK Military Helicopters to Start Arriving in Estonia in January - Defense Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 Naval drills with China response to 'aggressive' U ..

Naval drills with China response to 'aggressive' US: Russian army chief

11 minutes ago
 Ample quantity of flour to be supplied at sales po ..

Ample quantity of flour to be supplied at sales points: DC

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan pushes Punjab towards political crisis: ..

Imran Khan pushes Punjab towards political crisis: Hamza Shehbaz

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.