Four suspects held in separate Police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

Four suspected dacoits and street criminals were arrested in separate encounters in the jurisdiction of different Police stations here on Thursday.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Four suspected dacoits and street criminals were arrested in separate encounters in the jurisdiction of different Police stations here on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, Hali Road Police arrested a suspect identified as Sikander Chandio in injured condition after an encounter late Wednesday night.

The City police also arrested a suspected street criminal identified as Shehzad Nohani in injured condition while one of his accomplices escaped.

Both the injured accused were shifted to civil hospital for medical aid while cases were also registered against them, the spokesman added.

Rahuki Police also arrested two suspects namely Sarwar Keerio and Wahid Bux Chhutto during a search operation near Dua Residency New City and recovered two pistols from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Amjad Shaikh, Hyderabad police also expedited action against criminal elements to control the increasing rate of crime in the district.