Four Suspects Held, Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

Four suspects held, weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Multan police have arrested four suspects and recovered weapons during a house-to-house search operation, launched here in city Shujabad police station area, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying the law-enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Qazian, Mochiwala, Basti Jhok Jai and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted 110 houses and conducted biometric identification of 44 persons.

The teams arrested four suspects and recovered 10 illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were under way.

More Stories From Pakistan

