Four suspects involved in aerial firing held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested four suspects involved in aerial firing while celebrating jubilations for elections and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to the spokesperson for the police, a video of aerial firing went viral a day before while celebrating the victory of the elections in the limits of the Shah Shams police station area.

CPO Sadiq Ali took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused.

A special team consisting of SHO Shah Shams police station Muhammad Imran Gill and other police officials was formed and the police team took timely action and arrested the four suspects involved in the incident.

The accused included Ali Asghar, Rana Junaid, Sheikh Waqar and Hassam Saeed. The police have also recovered two SMG rifles, 30-bore pistols and bullets from them.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused in Shah Shams police station for exhibiting weapons and aerial firing by violating Section 144. Further police action is being taken against the accused.