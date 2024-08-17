Four suspects involved in hundi arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Circle arrested four suspects involved in hundi.

According to a spokesperson, Corporate Crime Circle FIA Lahore arrested four suspects involved in hundi from DHA Phase- 4 and domestic and foreign Currency worth Rs140 million was recovered from them.

The spokesperson said that Rs 16.3 million Pakistani rupees, 15,000 800 US Dollars, 11,000 660 Euros, 120,000 Turkish currency, 2500 Qatari Rial, 392 Omani Rial, 774 Malaysian currency were recovered from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Tahir, Usman Ali, Usman Majeed and Khurram Shehzad. An investigation is underway.