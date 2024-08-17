Open Menu

Four Suspects Involved In Hundi Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Four suspects involved in hundi arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Circle arrested four suspects involved in hundi.

According to a spokesperson, Corporate Crime Circle FIA Lahore arrested four suspects involved in hundi from DHA Phase- 4 and domestic and foreign Currency worth Rs140 million was recovered from them.

The spokesperson said that Rs 16.3 million Pakistani rupees, 15,000 800 US Dollars, 11,000 660 Euros, 120,000 Turkish currency, 2500 Qatari Rial, 392 Omani Rial, 774 Malaysian currency were recovered from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Tahir, Usman Ali, Usman Majeed and Khurram Shehzad. An investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Circle Omani Rial Federal Investigation Agency Hundi From Million

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

2 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

2 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

4 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan