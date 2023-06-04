UrduPoint.com

Four Suspects Involved In SHO's Murder Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 09:21 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Sahabpur Police on Sunday arrested four suspects involved in the SHO Adilpur murder.

"At least four people have been arrested by police allegedly involved in the killing of SHO Adil Pur, SP Police Sajjad Haider Tarin said.

SHO Adilpur Mir Muhammad Khosa was gunned down by unknown men on May 25.

Addressing a press conference, SP Sajjad Tarin said two pistols and a Kalashnikov were recovered from the possession of the accused.

"A number of cases have been registered against the accused in several police stations of Sindh Balochistan," SP said adding that the accused were hiding for a long time.

A case has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway.

