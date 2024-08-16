Four suspects involved in street crimes arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) In a joint operation by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and District East Police, four suspects were arrested in Sohrab Goth, Karachi, for their involvement in street crimes and robberies.

The operation, based on intelligence, also led to the recovery of arms and ammunition.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Friday, the arrested suspects have been identified as Asad Khan alias Ameer Sahib alias Qari (the group's ringleader), Muhammad Yousuf, Ghazanfar alias Uzmi, and Osama Sultan. The suspects have been linked to multiple incidents of robberies and looting in collaboration with various dacoit gangs across Karachi.

During the initial investigation, Asad Khan, alias Qari, confessed to robbing a milk supplier near Nipa Bridge in February 2024, taking away Rs.

0.375 million. He also admitted to another robbery at Five Star Roundabout, North Nazimabad, video of which also went viral on social media.

In another incident in September 2023, Asad and Muhammad Yousuf attempted a robbery in KDA Market, Gulshan Iqbal. When confronted by police, they managed to escape after opening fire, while two of their accomplices, Rahim and Ayub, were apprehended.

Ghazanfar, alias Uzmi, was found to be an expert in unlocking and altering the IMEI numbers of stolen mobile phones. He operated a gaming shop in Pir Bukhari Colony, where he would sell the modified devices.

The suspects have multiple FIRs registered against them at various police stations. They, along with the seized arms and ammunition, have been handed over to the District East Police for further legal action.