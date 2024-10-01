Four Suspects Of Robbing Rs10.3 Mln Cash From Godowns Held
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The district police on Tuesday arrested four suspects of an armed robbery at various godowns in Tehsil Katlang here looting Rs 1.3 million cash and stealing other edible items worth one million rupees.
According to the spokesman of the district police, Rs 10.3 million cash, 15 sacks of rice, large quantities of ghee and sacks of flour were recovered from the accused along with weapons used in the robbery.
The police said that all four suspects were real brothers and had been performing duty as watchmen at night in the market.
Recent Stories
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Noor Muhammad Khan elected unopposed President of SCC&I12 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of TV actor Syed Kamal observed42 minutes ago
-
ASF foils drug smuggling attempt at Peshawar airport1 hour ago
-
On China's 75th anniversary, PM extends greetings with commitment for stronger ties1 hour ago
-
PM felicitates Abdelmadjid Tebboune on re-election as Algeria president3 hours ago
-
PM condoles death of DPM Ishaq Dar's elder brother3 hours ago
-
DG Health clarifies report about emergence of Polio case11 hours ago
-
Pakistan Navy, Qatar Emiri Navy conduct bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr-III12 hours ago
-
Tarar sends bouquet to veteran journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami post his surgery12 hours ago
-
Authorities seal CNG filling station after explosion claimed 2 lives12 hours ago
-
Government focused on economic stability: Rana Tanveer13 hours ago
-
KP assembly unanimously passes three resolutions13 hours ago