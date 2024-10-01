Open Menu

Four Suspects Of Robbing Rs10.3 Mln Cash From Godowns Held

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The district police on Tuesday arrested four suspects of an armed robbery at various godowns in Tehsil Katlang here looting Rs 1.3 million cash and stealing other edible items worth one million rupees.

According to the spokesman of the district police, Rs 10.3 million cash, 15 sacks of rice, large quantities of ghee and sacks of flour were recovered from the accused along with weapons used in the robbery.

The police said that all four suspects were real brothers and had been performing duty as watchmen at night in the market.

