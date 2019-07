Police arrested four suspects and recovered weapons during a search operation in Alpa police limits on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Police arrested four suspects and recovered weapons during a search operation in Alpa police limits on Saturday.

According to police, law enforcement agencies and the police conducted the operation in Jhok Vains, Nawan Khue, Basti Ghalu and subruban areas.

The police arrested four suspects and recovered seven weapons.