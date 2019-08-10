Four swindlers arrested in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

Nishatabad police arrested four swindlers in police uniforms from Nalka Kohala Chowk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Nishatabad police arrested four swindlers in police uniforms from Nalka Kohala Chowk.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that a police team intercepted a suspected car with blue revolving light near Nalka-Kohala Chowk for checking. The four persons were riding in the car and they were in police uniforms.

During interrogation, they dubbed themselves as security officials but they could not prove their identity. To which, the police arrested the accused, including Khurram, Tayyab, Faisal, etc and recovered weapons.

The accused revealed that they were indulged in extorting money from various people under the guise of security personnel.

Further investigation is under way.