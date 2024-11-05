Four Swindlers Held From Cattle Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A gang, who used to render goats unconscious by certain injection and purchase the animals against lowest prices was caught red handed at Chowk Azam Cattle Market.
According to police sources, the victims alleged that the gang used to inject animals with sedatives. After the animals got unconscious then they would bargain with the cattle owners and managed to purchase the animals against lowest possible prices.
The gang members identified as Rashid Ahmed, Naveed, Abdul Rashid, and Bhola belonged to Lahore. The farmers noticed some suspicious activity in the cattle market and ultimately traced the alleged outlaws.
Upon searching, farmers found sedative injections and several unconscious goats in the gang’s possession.
The suspects were handed over to local police at Chowk Azam police station, where the case is now under investigation. Affected farmers have formally lodged complaints and urged the District Police Officer (DPO) of Layyah to take strict action against the group. Police have confirmed they are pursuing further inquiries to prevent such incidents from reoccurring.
