UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Swindlers Including Woman Held

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Four swindlers including woman held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Four swindlers including a woman were arrested, with stake money, recovered from their possession at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to police sources, the four swindlers in a car gave lift to an elderly man namely Nizam Din near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

They allegedly snatched money from Nizam Din and alighted him from car at a deserted place.

However, Chowk Sarwar Police, after getting information of incident through emergency number 15, chased the alleged swindlers. With cooperation of local masses, they managed to arrest the four swindlers, identified as Raheela, Nawaz, Imran and Farooq.

Police registered the case and put the culprits behind the bar.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Car Man Money Women From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

10 hours ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

11 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses installation of fina ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.