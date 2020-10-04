Four swindlers including woman held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Four swindlers including a woman were arrested, with stake money, recovered from their possession at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to police sources, the four swindlers in a car gave lift to an elderly man namely Nizam Din near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

They allegedly snatched money from Nizam Din and alighted him from car at a deserted place.

However, Chowk Sarwar Police, after getting information of incident through emergency number 15, chased the alleged swindlers. With cooperation of local masses, they managed to arrest the four swindlers, identified as Raheela, Nawaz, Imran and Farooq.

Police registered the case and put the culprits behind the bar.