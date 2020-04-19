UrduPoint.com
Four Tabhlighi Jamaat's Members Tested Cronavirus Positive

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Four tabhlighi Jamaat's members tested cronavirus positive

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Sunday said that out of 262 members of Tabhligi jamaat, 4 members tested coronavirus positive while 33 members had been reported negative.

In a statement, the DC said that the members tested negative would be sent their homes, while members tested positive were quarantined at different centers and their conditions were stable.

He that screening of people had been accelerated at entry points of the district.

