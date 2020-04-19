Four tabhligi jamaat members tested positive for corona in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Four Tabhlighi jammat members test positive for coronavirus in Tharparkar district. District health officer (DHO) Dr Mubeen Memon has said that about 262 members of tabhlighi jammat were present in district who placed in quarantine center set up in a village and samples of 262 were sent to laboratory on suspicion of coronavirus and after recieiving 191 reports 4 tested positive while 187 reported negative while reports of remaining 71 members of tabhlighi jamaat awaited.