Four Terrorists Arrested From Near Pak-Afgan Border In Balochistan’s Toba Kakri Area
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2025 | 12:39 PM
Security sources say weapons, including Kalashnikovs, hand grenades and other firearms were recovered from the arrested terrorists
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2025) Four terrorists were arrested during a successful operation by security forces near Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Toba Kakri area of Balochistan.
According to security sources, weapons, including Kalashnikovs, hand grenades and other firearms were recovered from the arrested terrorists.
The arrested terrorists confessed to planning a major terrorist attack.
In his confessional statement, one arrested terrorist said they entered Pakistan three days ago from Afghanistan.
The security sources said the local population played a significant role in the success of this operation against the terrorists.
Defence experts described it a positive development that the local population is fighting alongside security forces against the terrorists. They said the Primary reason for the rise in terrorism in Pakistan are the terrorist organizations flourishing on Afghan soil.
They said Afghanistan has become a haven for terrorists and immediate international action is needed.
