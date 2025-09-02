Open Menu

Four Terrorists Killed In FC Lines Attack: RPO

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Four terrorists killed in FC lines attack: RPO

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) At least four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with police and Frontier Constabulary after the former attacked the FC lines here on Tuesday morning.

Sajjad Khan, Regional Police Officer (RPO), told the media here that five policemen also sustained injuries in firing by the Fitna Khwaraj terrorists.

He said counter operation was launched after terrorists backed by suicide bombers tried to infiltrate the FC lines.

He said DPO Saleem Abbas was leading the operation inside the FC lines.

Sajjad said the operation was in the final phase and the area was being cleared.

Bannu has recently witnessed terror attacks, as on August 3, a police constable was martyred and three terrorists killed in latter's assault on a checkpoint in Bannu.

Recent Stories

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

22 minutes ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

5 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

14 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

14 hours ago
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

14 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

14 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

14 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

14 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

14 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan