Four terrorists killed in FC lines attack: RPO

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) At least four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with police and Frontier Constabulary after the former attacked the FC lines here on Tuesday morning.

Sajjad Khan, Regional Police Officer (RPO), told the media here that five policemen also sustained injuries in firing by the Fitna Khwaraj terrorists.

He said counter operation was launched after terrorists backed by suicide bombers tried to infiltrate the FC lines.

He said DPO Saleem Abbas was leading the operation inside the FC lines.

Sajjad said the operation was in the final phase and the area was being cleared.

Bannu has recently witnessed terror attacks, as on August 3, a police constable was martyred and three terrorists killed in latter's assault on a checkpoint in Bannu.