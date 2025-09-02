Four Terrorists Killed In FC Lines Attack: RPO
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 01:20 PM
BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) At least four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with police and Frontier Constabulary after the former attacked the FC lines here on Tuesday morning.
Sajjad Khan, Regional Police Officer (RPO), told the media here that five policemen also sustained injuries in firing by the Fitna Khwaraj terrorists.
He said counter operation was launched after terrorists backed by suicide bombers tried to infiltrate the FC lines.
He said DPO Saleem Abbas was leading the operation inside the FC lines.
Sajjad said the operation was in the final phase and the area was being cleared.
Bannu has recently witnessed terror attacks, as on August 3, a police constable was martyred and three terrorists killed in latter's assault on a checkpoint in Bannu.
Recent Stories
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four terrorists killed in FC lines attack: RPO2 minutes ago
-
Uzbek envoy declares Pakistan a significant strategic partner on Uzbekistan's 34th Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker applauds Lahore Qalandars’ youth engagement drive12 minutes ago
-
Two PO's held22 minutes ago
-
Egypt plans EGP 136.3bn investment in electricity, renewables for FY 2025/2622 minutes ago
-
TikToker Samia Hijab lodges harassment, abduction case in Shalimar Police Station32 minutes ago
-
KP to fully support Afghan earthquake victims: Barrister Saif32 minutes ago
-
Turning point in history: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s hijrah to Madinah and its everlasting impact ..42 minutes ago
-
PFA seized 15 food points over unhygienic food42 minutes ago
-
Restoration of flood-hit roads underway in42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits various markets after rain52 minutes ago
-
Minister assures relief for flood-hit people52 minutes ago