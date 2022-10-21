UrduPoint.com

Four Terrorists Killed In Fire Exchange With Security Forces: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022

As many as four terrorists were killed on Friday in an intense fire exchange that took place between the terrorists and the security forces in the general area Spinwam of North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

Meanwhile, the forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, it said.

