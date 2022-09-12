Four terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu Region, in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) with the District Police Lakki Marwat and security forces have killed four terrorists in Takhtikhel within limits of Norang Police Station.

According to a CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa press release issued on Monday, the CTD and local police recieved information about the presence of terrorists of a banned outfit in Takhtikhel, who were planning to carry out terror activities.

The law enforcement forces took a prompt action and encircled the area. An exchange of fire took place, which continued for a long time leaving four terrorists killed. A few accomplices of the dead terrorists managed to escape, and the law enforcement agencies launched a search operation in the area to arrest them.

Automatic weapons were recovered from the possession of dead terrorists.