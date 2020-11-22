Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Security forces have conducted an IBO on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, North West of Spinwam, North Waziristan.

As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to flee from the area.

However all terrorist were killed by security forces, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Sadam, age 27 years, resident of Karak, KP, embraced shahadat while two soldiers got injured.