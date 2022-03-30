Four terrorists killed, two soldiers embrace martyrdom in S Waziristan fire exchange

(@FahadShabbir)

At least four terrorists were killed by the security forces and two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire that occurred on Tuesday in Makin area of South Waziristan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :At least four terrorists were killed by the security forces and two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire that occurred on Tuesday in Makin area of South Waziristan District.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said, "On 29 March 22, fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in Makin, South Waziristan District. Troops responded in a befitting manner and killed four terrorists".

The martyred soldier who embraced shahahdat (martyrdom) while valiantly fighting the terrorists during intense exchange of fire were identified as Captain Saad Bin Amir (age 25 years, resident of Rawalpindi) and Lance Naik Riaz (age 37 years, resident of Tank).

It added that the area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve", the ISPR said.