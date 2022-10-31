Four terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Balochistan IBO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The security forces on Monday killed four terrorists during a heavy exchange of fire whereas two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) that commenced in general area Kaman Pass near Shahrig, Balochistan to clear a hideout of the terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The security forces on Monday killed four terrorists during a heavy exchange of fire whereas two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) that commenced in general area Kaman Pass near Shahrig, Balochistan to clear a hideout of the terrorists.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the IBO had been initiated since October 30 where the Security Forces were heli dropped near suspected location of terrorists to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout.

However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire onto the Security Forces, resulting into Shahadat (martyrdom) of Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser.

While a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices had been recovered from the terrorists.

The ISPR further said the clearance operation, however, continued to apprehend other terrorists in the area.