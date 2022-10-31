UrduPoint.com

Four Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Martyred In Balochistan IBO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Four terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Balochistan IBO

The security forces on Monday killed four terrorists during a heavy exchange of fire whereas two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) that commenced in general area Kaman Pass near Shahrig, Balochistan to clear a hideout of the terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The security forces on Monday killed four terrorists during a heavy exchange of fire whereas two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) that commenced in general area Kaman Pass near Shahrig, Balochistan to clear a hideout of the terrorists.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the IBO had been initiated since October 30 where the Security Forces were heli dropped near suspected location of terrorists to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout.

However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire onto the Security Forces, resulting into Shahadat (martyrdom) of Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser.

While a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices had been recovered from the terrorists.

The ISPR further said the clearance operation, however, continued to apprehend other terrorists in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Balochistan Army Exchange ISPR October From

Recent Stories

UN-Habitat ED message on World Cities Day 2022

UN-Habitat ED message on World Cities Day 2022

4 minutes ago
 Aqeel Ahmed Khan appointed Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hy ..

Aqeel Ahmed Khan appointed Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 US Assesses Explosions Took Place in Attacks on Ru ..

US Assesses Explosions Took Place in Attacks on Russian Black Sea Fleet Ships - ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Will Carry Out Arctic Council Projects With ..

Russia Will Carry Out Arctic Council Projects Without Partners - Envoy

7 minutes ago
 US Considering Ways to Assist Ukraine Repair Criti ..

US Considering Ways to Assist Ukraine Repair Critical Infrastructure - Defense O ..

7 minutes ago
 Customs dept strives to promote trade by facilitat ..

Customs dept strives to promote trade by facilitating traders: Collector

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.