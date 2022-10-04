Four terrorists, passerby killed in Sharikira encounter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :At least four militants and a passerby were killed while five security personnel sustained injuries here on Tuesday when an encounter took place during a combing operation in the Sharikira, Mattani on the outskirts of the district.

The Mattani police, while confirming the incident, said a heavy contingent of police along with armored vehicles was deployed at Sharikira village after receiving reports of heavy firing between the security forces and the militants.

The incident took place when a militant group attacked the convoy of security forces in Mattani area, injuring four security personnel namely Naisr, Asif, Shakoor and Sajjad while a passerby named Ahmed Khan was killed in firing by the militants.

The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment.

In retaliatory firing, the security forces killed four terrorists while some of them managed to escape the area leaving behind their motorcycles and weapons. Soon after the incident the security forces and police cordoned off the area.