Open Menu

Four Thieves Arrested, 11 Transformers Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Four thieves arrested, 11 transformers recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Multan police have smashed an inter-provincial gang of transformer thieves with the arrest of four main accused who used to operate across Punjab at night time and sell the stolen equipment in black market for illegal financial gains.

Police recovered eleven transformers worth Rs 8 million, two Mazda trucks, two pistols and bullets.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar announced the significant achievement at a press conference here Tuesday stating that the gang used to operate in an organized manner in different cities of Punjab. They would detach transformers from the Wapda network, load it on a Mazda truck and transport it to a market notorious for stolen products in Lahore. They would use different M-tags, number plates on their Mazda trucks, cover the stolen transformer with colourful tarpaulin during transportation.

The accused would not use smartphones during the criminal activity to avoid being detected through phone tracking.

The CPO said that despite all the precautions the accused took to maintain obscurity, police turned out smart employing a strategy and modern techniques that yielded results.

Those arrested included Azhar Baig r/o Lahore, Omar r/o Sheikhupura, Ashfaq alias Shaki r/o Kasur and Waleed Raza r/o Dunyapur. Police was able to trace their involvement in 60 cases during investigations.

The CPO was accompanying SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP Sadar Shamsuddin, and DSP Shujabad Mahar Waseem Siyal.

The CPO commended SP Sadar Shamsuddin, DSP Shujabad and SHO Shujabad Sadar Abdur Rauf Loothar for carrying out the successful operation.

Recent Stories

Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million ..

Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024

34 seconds ago
 Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek univ ..

Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..

15 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre o ..

IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens appl ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..

16 minutes ago
 Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft ..

Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services

31 minutes ago
 UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow m ..

UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology

45 minutes ago
13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, ..

13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, technologies at IDEX 2025

46 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establ ..

Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor man ..

1 hour ago
 Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial o ..

Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..

1 hour ago
 SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

2 hours ago
 Investigation report unveils harrowing details in ..

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan