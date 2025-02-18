Four Thieves Arrested, 11 Transformers Recovered
Muhammad Irfan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Multan police have smashed an inter-provincial gang of transformer thieves with the arrest of four main accused who used to operate across Punjab at night time and sell the stolen equipment in black market for illegal financial gains.
Police recovered eleven transformers worth Rs 8 million, two Mazda trucks, two pistols and bullets.
CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar announced the significant achievement at a press conference here Tuesday stating that the gang used to operate in an organized manner in different cities of Punjab. They would detach transformers from the Wapda network, load it on a Mazda truck and transport it to a market notorious for stolen products in Lahore. They would use different M-tags, number plates on their Mazda trucks, cover the stolen transformer with colourful tarpaulin during transportation.
The accused would not use smartphones during the criminal activity to avoid being detected through phone tracking.
The CPO said that despite all the precautions the accused took to maintain obscurity, police turned out smart employing a strategy and modern techniques that yielded results.
Those arrested included Azhar Baig r/o Lahore, Omar r/o Sheikhupura, Ashfaq alias Shaki r/o Kasur and Waleed Raza r/o Dunyapur. Police was able to trace their involvement in 60 cases during investigations.
The CPO was accompanying SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP Sadar Shamsuddin, and DSP Shujabad Mahar Waseem Siyal.
The CPO commended SP Sadar Shamsuddin, DSP Shujabad and SHO Shujabad Sadar Abdur Rauf Loothar for carrying out the successful operation.
